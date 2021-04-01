Analysts Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Analysts predict that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will report sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Wipro reported sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wipro by 917.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 174,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 157,240 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 174,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Wipro by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIT opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Wipro’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

