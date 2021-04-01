Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOZ. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.78.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.23 on Thursday. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$473.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$664,950.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

