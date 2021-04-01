Analysts Issue Forecasts for Microchip Technology Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.84. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.56. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

