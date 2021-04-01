Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roku, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roku in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

ROKU opened at $325.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku has a one year low of $79.38 and a one year high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

