Analysts Offer Predictions for Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,732,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

