Analysts Offer Predictions for Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nomura Research Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura Research Institute’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:NRILY opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.46. Nomura Research Institute has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

