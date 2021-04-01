Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordson Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NDSN. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $198.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

