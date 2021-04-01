Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.14.

TSE:T opened at C$25.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$32.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.24. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$20.87 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

