Analysts Set Expectations for 908 Devices Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.32).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MASS. Cowen assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $48.50 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $40,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,632,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $22,389,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $18,509,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $17,086,000.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

