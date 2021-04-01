Analysts Set Expectations for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jonestrading began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

PHAT opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $448,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $498,743.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,308 shares of company stock worth $8,017,040 in the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.