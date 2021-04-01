Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Shares of TCBI opened at $70.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,123,000 after purchasing an additional 221,295 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 62,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.