Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 1st (AAV, AQX, ARBB, BP, CAML, CRT.UN, CTG, ESP, GEI, GLEN)

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,047 ($13.68) price target on the stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 830 ($10.84) price target on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) price target on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Christie Group (LON:CTG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 118 ($1.54) target price on the stock.

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 70 ($0.91).

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 103 ($1.35) target price on the stock.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital. They currently have a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on the stock.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$11.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.50.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$1.85 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.90.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on the stock.

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$2.40 price target on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

1Spatial (LON:SPA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$2.25 target price on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

National Bankshares, Inc. began coverage on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN). National Bankshares, Inc. issued a sector perform rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) target price on the stock.

Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Winpak (TSE:WPK). The firm issued a neutral rating and a C$49.00 target price on the stock.

