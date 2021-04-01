Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 1st (AAV, AQX, ARBB, BP, CAML, CRT.UN, CTG, ESP, GEI, GLEN)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 1st:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,047 ($13.68) price target on the stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 830 ($10.84) price target on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) price target on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Christie Group (LON:CTG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 118 ($1.54) target price on the stock.

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 70 ($0.91).

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 103 ($1.35) target price on the stock.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital. They currently have a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on the stock.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$11.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.50.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$1.85 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.90.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on the stock.

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$2.40 price target on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

1Spatial (LON:SPA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$2.25 target price on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

National Bankshares, Inc. began coverage on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN). National Bankshares, Inc. issued a sector perform rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) target price on the stock.

Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Winpak (TSE:WPK). The firm issued a neutral rating and a C$49.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.