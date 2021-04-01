Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 1st (AEXAY, ARVN, AT1, AVA, BANF, BANR, BASFY, CPE, DWNI, MU)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 1st:

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

was given a €7.20 ($8.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $29.00 to $38.00.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €43.50 ($51.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $135.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $29.00 to $42.00.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €12.90 ($15.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $58.00.

