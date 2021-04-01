Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 1st (AEXAY, CCL, DLMAF, EURN, FLT, FLY, ISRG, LUNG, PRRWF, SMGZY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 1st:
Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $310.00 target price on the stock.
Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.
Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock.
Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.
Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.
Receive News & Ratings for Atos SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.