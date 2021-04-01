Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 1st (AEXAY, CCL, DLMAF, EURN, FLT, FLY, ISRG, LUNG, PRRWF, SMGZY)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 1st:

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $310.00 target price on the stock.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.