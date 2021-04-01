Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 1st (AYI, BMWYY, DCNSF, DCP, DDOG, FLT, FXTGY, GILD, GPRE, ICLR)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 1st:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $190.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

Get Acuity Brands Inc alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $310.00 target price on the stock.

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $235.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $337.00 price target on the stock.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $320.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $275.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $402.00 target price on the stock.

Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking services. The Company offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services. Woori Financial Group Inc. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “cbdMD Inc. owns and operates the consumer hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) brand, cbdMD. The company’s current product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils and CBD pet products. cbdMD Inc., formerly known as Level Brands Inc., is based in Charlotte, United States. “

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.