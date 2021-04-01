Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hawaiian (HA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ: HA) recently:

3/22/2021 – Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/16/2021 – Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

3/5/2021 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

3/1/2021 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Hawaiian stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $37,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $3,117,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

