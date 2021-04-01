Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Herc (HRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Herc (NYSE: HRI) in the last few weeks:

3/29/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/16/2021 – Herc had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

3/10/2021 – Herc was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/25/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Herc is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $98.00.

2/19/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $110.03.

Get Herc Holdings Inc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,875,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $23,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.