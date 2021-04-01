Analyzing Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) & Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Schrödinger alerts:

This table compares Schrödinger and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schrödinger -19.92% -7.25% -5.33% Syros Pharmaceuticals -743.58% -111.54% -49.71%

This table compares Schrödinger and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schrödinger $85.54 million 64.96 -$24.57 million N/A N/A Syros Pharmaceuticals $1.98 million 232.55 -$75.44 million ($1.88) -3.97

Schrödinger has higher revenue and earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Schrödinger shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Schrödinger and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schrödinger 0 1 3 0 2.75 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Schrödinger currently has a consensus price target of $85.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.06%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Schrödinger.

Summary

Schrödinger beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Thermo Fisher Scientific to extend the use of cryo-EM in connection within silico compound screening to accelerate drug discovery; and Bristol Myers Squibb Company to discover, develop, and commercialize therapeutics in multiple disease areas. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.