AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of AnaptysBio worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ANAB stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

