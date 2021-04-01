Anchor 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,744.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $17,744.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.73 or 0.00637701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.