Anchor Protocol (ANC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.49 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.62 or 0.00007846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $219.01 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,420,793 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoncoin is a cryptocurrency that supports the i2p darknet for transactions, providing a higher degree of anonimity. With the addition of being fully tor compatible there is a huge possibility of hiding in plain sight by transferring coins using the darknet only. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

