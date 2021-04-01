Anchor Protocol (ANC) Tops One Day Volume of $6.20 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $211.22 million and $6.20 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.45 or 0.00007403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.80 or 0.00187808 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

ANC uses the hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,501,765 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoncoin is a cryptocurrency that supports the i2p darknet for transactions, providing a higher degree of anonimity. With the addition of being fully tor compatible there is a huge possibility of hiding in plain sight by transferring coins using the darknet only. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

