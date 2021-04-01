Andrew Summerill Sells 2,806 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.15. 4,216,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,386. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in The Western Union by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in The Western Union by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.