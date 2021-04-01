ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.82

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.82 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 80.99 ($1.06). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 224,991 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £173.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

About ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application.

