Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Up 39.7% in March

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.86, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

