Ankr Price Tops $0.18 (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $542.56 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00050266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.68 or 0.00633175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027975 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

