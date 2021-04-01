Anoncoin (ANC) Trading 77.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 77.4% against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $65,020.42 and approximately $61.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.