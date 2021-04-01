AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One AnRKey X token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $22.05 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00064435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.00324836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.77 or 0.00782949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00089122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00047744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028901 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,591,255 tokens. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

