Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) is SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,585,032 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,282,015 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for about 30.1% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.51% of Antero Resources worth $74,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 205,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,687,213. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 4.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

