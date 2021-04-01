Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,373.36

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,373.36 ($17.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,718.50 ($22.45). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,690 ($22.08), with a volume of 1,093,501 shares trading hands.

ANTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,016.25 ($13.28).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £16.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,716.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,373.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.