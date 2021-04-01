Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,373.36

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,373.36 ($17.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,718.50 ($22.45). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,690 ($22.08), with a volume of 1,093,501 shares trading hands.
ANTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,016.25 ($13.28).
The firm has a market cap of £16.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,716.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,373.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.
Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
