Anyswap Price Up 14% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $51.72 million and $587,658.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00004693 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.00331792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.88 or 0.00784575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00088999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00047855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029116 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.