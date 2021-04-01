Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apache by 97.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

