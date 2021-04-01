Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.35

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aperam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts forecast that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.5166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

