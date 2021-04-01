APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 812.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,614 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of APi Group worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth $221,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

NYSE:APG opened at $20.68 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. APi Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.