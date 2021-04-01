apM Coin (APM) Price Tops $0.0488 on Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.26 or 0.00641959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025973 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

