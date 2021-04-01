Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.