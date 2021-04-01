Apollo Currency Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $87.89 million and $1.51 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 108.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00266461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00023088 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.50 or 0.03554827 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.