Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AINV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. 157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

