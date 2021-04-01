Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.96

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 4736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.
