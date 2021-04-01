Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.96

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 4736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.78 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

