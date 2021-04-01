AppCoins (APPC) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $39.84 million and $1.10 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.09 or 0.00640380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,349,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,349,130 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.