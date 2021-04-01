Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells $821,811.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.27. 897,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,199. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.40. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

