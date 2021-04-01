Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. 1,150,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,608. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

