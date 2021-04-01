Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,254,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

