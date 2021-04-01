Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 590,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 190.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $95.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

