Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,199 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $50,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $135.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

