AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of AptarGroup worth $42,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $94,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after buying an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,951,000 after buying an additional 143,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,705,000 after buying an additional 109,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup stock opened at $141.67 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $145.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

