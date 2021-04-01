Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

