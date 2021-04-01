Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aptiv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $137.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.31. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

