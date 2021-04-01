APYSwap (APYS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.09 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. APYSwap has a total market cap of $14.68 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00003981 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00063490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.17 or 0.00322336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.90 or 0.00750720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00088324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029938 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,252,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

