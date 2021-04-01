Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,047 ($13.68) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.87% from the company’s current price.
AQX stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 620 ($8.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,640. The stock has a market cap of £168.45 million and a PE ratio of -620.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. Aquis Exchange has a fifty-two week low of GBX 304.03 ($3.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 558.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.59.
