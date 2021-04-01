Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,047 ($13.68) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.87% from the company’s current price.

AQX stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 620 ($8.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,640. The stock has a market cap of £168.45 million and a PE ratio of -620.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. Aquis Exchange has a fifty-two week low of GBX 304.03 ($3.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 558.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.59.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.